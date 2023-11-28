97.9 The Box

Comedian, actress, writer, producer, and more, Amanda Seales doesn’t just make you laugh, she makes change! With an uncanny knack for taking serious topics (racism, rape culture, sexism, police brutality, etc.) and with humor, making them relatable and interesting, she combines intellectual wit, silliness, and a pop culture obsession to create her unique style of […]
DJ Misses stopped by the stu to check in with Fredo Bang on new music, lessons learned through fatherhood and his top spots for good grub.
Ed Reed Talks AFC Championship Predictions With The Quicksilva Morning Show: ‘We Win By Any Means Necessary’
The Ravens are days away from the AFC Championship and Baltimore is already on top of the world. The legendary Ed Reed checked into the Quicksilva morning show to give his AFC Championship predictions. The Hall of Famer is going to be honored on Sunday along with Ray Lewis.
Jerry Wade was known as the ‘Loverman’ throughout his 5 decade tenure as a radio personality for WTLC. His infectious spirit brightened the lives of others on a daily basis. From calling everyone he knew a ‘superstar’, to making sure he got a selfie with you, Jerry always had a way of making you feel […]