Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Give Up The Game On Their Wardrobes

Published on April 19, 2024

R&B Money Tour

Source: General / Radio One

Springtime means cleaning time as well as a sense of renewal. It also means great shows, like the upcoming R&B Money Tour headed to Houston May 12. Tank, Carl Thomas and Keri Hilson revealed how they deal with their oversized wardrobes during a hilarious chat with our very own Kandi Eastman.

Check out the clip below.

 

Tank is bringing R&B MONEY TOUR with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas to Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, May 12. Get your tickets here.

 

Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Give Up The Game On Their Wardrobes  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

