Listen Live
News

[LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kendrick Lamar

Source: Kendrick Lamar / Radio One

Things are heating up. There was a moment where folks began to doubt as to whether or now Kendrick Lamar would offer up a proper response to Drake. Nevermind the AI, never mind the rumors or J. Cole’s decision to publicly bow out of The Big 3 debate and battles, this is it.. on Tuesday (April 30), Kendrick took to his official YouTube page to show the world that not only is he down to spar with Toronto’s finest… this ain’t no artificial intelligence rap.

RELATED: J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

RELATED: Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

The diss track is called “Euphoria,” and clocks in at a whopping six minutes and 23 seconds. Not surprising from a rapper known for his expansive vocab and a documented history of approaching music in a very unique way. In today’s fast food era of hip hop, 6 minutes is an eternity, but Lamar uses every second wisely and he’s got some catching up to do.. aside from Cole’s diss, Drake has already let a couple diss tracks fly.

Check out Kendrick’s “Euphoria” below.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Tank Dell
News

Texans Wide Receiver Tank Dell Victim in Florida Mass Shooting

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Responds To Video of Saturday Night Fire

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Treat Mom Like a Queen Contest
Contests

Treat Mom Like a Queen with Dinner at FRNDS Restaurant PLUS Passes to The Ladies R&B Kickback

Kendrick Lamar
News

[LISTEN] Kendrick Lamar Fires Back at Drake with New Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Amanda Seales
Schedule

The Amanda Seales Show

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Nelly, Ashanti
Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close