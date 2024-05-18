Listen Live
News

List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

Anyone who needs transportation to a designated CIty of Houston cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride.

Published on May 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Storm

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

In the wake of a series of violent storms, temperatures are now set to increase over the next few days. The City of Houston is providing resources for refuge from extreme heat after widespread power outages and damages from Thursday night’s severe storms. The cooling centers will be open Friday, May 17, 2024, between 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Anyone without air-conditioning can seek relief at the following city locations designated as cooling centers. Those needing transportation to a designated cooling center can contact  3-1-1 to request a free ride.

City of Houston cooling centers

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345

Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009

713-867-0401

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West University Recreation Center

The City of West University Place has opened the Recreation Center at 4210 Bellaire Blvd as a cooling center for West U residents. The center will be open overnight however, it is not an overnight shelter they have limited capacity and amenities. Residents are welcome to come into the facility to charge their devices and cool down for a few hours at a time. The Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center through Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

Please call the Recreation Center, at 713-662-7420, before you and your family plan on arriving to make sure space is available.

Harris County cooling centers | Centros de Enfriamiento

Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

  • Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037
  • Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346
  • Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library @ Mercer Park: 22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble, TX 77338
  • Bellaire Public Library: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401
  • Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library: 16616 Diana Lane, Houston Texas, 77062
  • Crosby – Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532
  • Evelyn Meador Branch Library: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586
  • Galena Park Branch Library: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547
  • HCPL Children’s Library @ LSC – Creekside Center: 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375
  • HCPL Technology Lab @ Finnigan Park: 4900 Providence Street, Houston Texas, 77020
  • HCPL Technology Lab @ Lincoln Park: 979 Grenshaw Street, Houston Texas, 77088
  • High Meadows Branch Library: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039
  • Katy Branch Library: 5414 Franz Road, Katy Texas, 77493
  • Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339
  • La Porte Branch Library: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571
  • Law Library: 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
  • Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library: 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball Texas, 77375
  • Lone Star College-CyFair Library: 9191 Barker-Cypress Road, Cypress Texas, 77433
  • Maud Smith Marks Branch Library: 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy Texas, 77450
  • Northwest Branch Library: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429
  • Octavia Fields Branch Library: 1503 South Houston, Humble Texas, 77338
  • Parker Williams Branch Library: 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite #510, Houston Texas, 77089
  • South Houston Branch Library: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587
  • TMC Library: 1133 John Freeman Blvd., Houston Texas, 77030
  • West University Branch Library: 6108 Auden, Houston Texas, 77005

Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging/distribution center

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77004

713-867-0401

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Food and water distribution from 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out*

Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging center

Tracy Gee Community Center

3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harris County Precinct 4 drive-up distribution center

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084

  • Water and ice distribution: 10 a.m. until supplies run out
  • Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out

Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433

  • Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out

La Porte cooling center

Brookglen Community Center

3324 Somerton Dr, La Porte, TX

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Water and ice distribution

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market St

Houston, TX 77020

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army

12507 Windfern Rd

Houston, TX 77064

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salvation Army

4026 N. Interwood

Houston, TX 77032

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two additional sites of distribution will operate from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Northshore Fellowship Church 

444 Maxey St

Houston, TX 77013

Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Iglesia Fe y Poder 

6714 Navigation Blvd

Houston, TX 77011

Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
William Lawson
News

Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95

Sean "P Diddy" Combs 10 items
Entertainment

Violent Video Reportedly Showing Diddy Assaulting Cassie Leaks [WATCH]

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

US-WEATHER-CLIMATE-STORM-AFTERMATH
News

List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Classroom
News

Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]

CryOut Conference 2023
News

[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video

Tilford Anthony Joseph
News

Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close