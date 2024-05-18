List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

In the wake of a series of violent storms, temperatures are now set to increase over the next few days. The City of Houston is providing resources for refuge from extreme heat after widespread power outages and damages from Thursday night’s severe storms. The cooling centers will be open Friday, May 17, 2024, between 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Anyone without air-conditioning can seek relief at the following city locations designated as cooling centers. Those needing transportation to a designated cooling center can contact 3-1-1 to request a free ride.

City of Houston cooling centers

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray 1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019 Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091 Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center 4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051 Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center 4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345 Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center 212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009 713-867-0401 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West University Recreation Center

The City of West University Place has opened the Recreation Center at 4210 Bellaire Blvd as a cooling center for West U residents. The center will be open overnight however, it is not an overnight shelter they have limited capacity and amenities. Residents are welcome to come into the facility to charge their devices and cool down for a few hours at a time. The Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center through Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m.

Please call the Recreation Center, at 713-662-7420, before you and your family plan on arriving to make sure space is available.

Harris County cooling centers | Centros de Enfriamiento

Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.