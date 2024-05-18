List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages

In the wake of a series of violent storms, temperatures are now set to increase over the next few days. The City of Houston is providing resources for refuge from extreme heat after widespread power outages and damages from Thursday night’s severe storms. The cooling centers will be open Friday, May 17, 2024, between 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Anyone without air-conditioning can seek relief at the following city locations designated as cooling centers. Those needing transportation to a designated cooling center can contact 3-1-1 to request a free ride.
City of Houston cooling centers
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1745 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019
Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345
Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Woodlands Community Center
212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009
713-867-0401
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West University Recreation Center
The City of West University Place has opened the Recreation Center at 4210 Bellaire Blvd as a cooling center for West U residents. The center will be open overnight however, it is not an overnight shelter they have limited capacity and amenities. Residents are welcome to come into the facility to charge their devices and cool down for a few hours at a time. The Recreation Center will serve as a cooling center through Sunday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
Please call the Recreation Center, at 713-662-7420, before you and your family plan on arriving to make sure space is available.
Harris County cooling centers | Centros de Enfriamiento
Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Aldine Branch Library: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037
- Atascocita Branch Library: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346
- Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library @ Mercer Park: 22306 Aldine Westfield Road, Humble, TX 77338
- Bellaire Public Library: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401
- Clear Lake City-County Freeman Branch Library: 16616 Diana Lane, Houston Texas, 77062
- Crosby – Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532
- Evelyn Meador Branch Library: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586
- Galena Park Branch Library: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547
- HCPL Children’s Library @ LSC – Creekside Center: 8747 West New Harmony Trail, Tomball, TX 77375
- HCPL Technology Lab @ Finnigan Park: 4900 Providence Street, Houston Texas, 77020
- HCPL Technology Lab @ Lincoln Park: 979 Grenshaw Street, Houston Texas, 77088
- High Meadows Branch Library: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039
- Katy Branch Library: 5414 Franz Road, Katy Texas, 77493
- Kingwood Branch Library: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339
- La Porte Branch Library: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571
- Law Library: 1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
- Lone Star College – Tomball Community Library: 30555 Tomball Parkway, Tomball Texas, 77375
- Lone Star College-CyFair Library: 9191 Barker-Cypress Road, Cypress Texas, 77433
- Maud Smith Marks Branch Library: 1815 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy Texas, 77450
- Northwest Branch Library: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429
- Octavia Fields Branch Library: 1503 South Houston, Humble Texas, 77338
- Parker Williams Branch Library: 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Suite #510, Houston Texas, 77089
- South Houston Branch Library: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587
- TMC Library: 1133 John Freeman Blvd., Houston Texas, 77030
- West University Branch Library: 6108 Auden, Houston Texas, 77005
Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging/distribution center
Bayland Community Center
6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77004
713-867-0401
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Food and water distribution from 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out*
Harris County Precinct 4 cooling/charging center
Tracy Gee Community Center
3599 Westcenter Drive, Houston, TX 77042
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harris County Precinct 4 drive-up distribution center
Radack Community Center
18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
- Water and ice distribution: 10 a.m. until supplies run out
- Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out
Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
- Food and water distribution: 2:30 p.m. until supplies run out
La Porte cooling center
Brookglen Community Center
3324 Somerton Dr, La Porte, TX
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Water and ice distribution
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St
Houston, TX 77020
Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army
12507 Windfern Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Salvation Army
4026 N. Interwood
Houston, TX 77032
Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Two additional sites of distribution will operate from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Northshore Fellowship Church
444 Maxey St
Houston, TX 77013
Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Iglesia Fe y Poder
6714 Navigation Blvd
Houston, TX 77011
Open 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
