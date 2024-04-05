Listen Live
Music

[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
J Cole

Source: General / Getty

We’ve officially got a rap beef between two of the biggest names in the generation of Hip Hop. By now, we’ve all heard Kendrick Lamar‘s verse on “Like That” from the Future and Metro Boomin project We Don’t Trust You. In it, the Grammy-winning rapper scoffed at being included in “The Big 3,” insisting that he stands above his peers (but more specifically J. Cole and Drake).

RELATED: Our Favorite Collabs from Every Rapper Beefing with Drake

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake and J. Cole on “Like That”

RELATED: Joe Budden Questions Drake’s Relationship with Sexxy Red

Kendrick’s “Like That” verse included a few more shots, leaving many to wonder if we may be on the verge of a true clash of the titans. Now Drake has been battle tested on more than one occasion, with his most notable battles being against Meek Mill and, more recently VA rapper Pusha T.

As for Cole? We’ve never seen him truly go at another MC. Sure, he’s given a subliminal here or there.. and even criticized Kanye for spiraling out of control on “False Prophets,” but now, for the first time.. it seems the gloves are off and, to be fair, he’s in the best lyrical shape of his career.

This may be the start of something big.

Check out Cole’s response to Kendrick below.

Now.. we wait to see if Drizzy jumps in the rumble.

Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO]
Katt Williams
15 photos

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
G Dep
News

Ex-Bad Boy Artist G. Dep Released from Prison After Serving 13 Years

Stefon Diggs
Entertainment

Breaking: Stefon Diggs Traded to Houston Texans

J Cole
Music

[LISTEN] J. Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar On New Track, ‘7 Minute Drill’

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

KBXX Stacked Logo
News & Gossip

Bodyguard Julius Speaks On Relationship With Bey

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close