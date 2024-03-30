Listen Live
Z-Ro Talks New Music and Calls 'Ghetto Gospel' His Most Mature Album To Date

Published on March 30, 2024

Z-Ro

Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Z-Ro is a certified Texas legend and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Ghetto Gospel, his latest release, is out now wherever you buy or stream music and the project includes features that include Mya and fellow Lone Star icon Paul Wall.

The Mo City Don stopped by Good Morning H-Town to talk about his latest project plus gave an update on the album’s song that best describes his mood for 2024.

Check out the interview below

