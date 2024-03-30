Z-Ro Talks New Music and Calls ‘Ghetto Gospel’ His Most Mature Album To Date

Z-Ro is a certified Texas legend and he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Ghetto Gospel, his latest release, is out now wherever you buy or stream music and the project includes features that include Mya and fellow Lone Star icon Paul Wall.
RELATED: The Taste of Houston Charity Golf Weekend Coming April 5-6
RELATED: Watch: ‘A Look Inside’ Jordan Peele Produced Action Thriller Film ‘Monkey Man’
The Mo City Don stopped by Good Morning H-Town to talk about his latest project plus gave an update on the album’s song that best describes his mood for 2024.
Check out the interview below
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
-
Diddy's LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement
-
Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
11-year-old, 12-year-old, 16-year-old in custody for north Houston bank robbery, FBI says