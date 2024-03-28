Watch: ‘A Look Inside’ Jordan Peele Produced Action Thriller Film ‘Monkey Man’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Jordan Peele produced film Monkey Man debuted an inside look featurette ahead of its release. Read more about the thriller film and watch “A Look Inside” clip of its behind the scenes action.

Oscar nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) achieves an astonishing, tour-de-force feature directing debut with an action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Packed with thrilling and spectacular fight and chase scenes, Monkey Man is directed by Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Hotel Mumbai, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World).

The film’s international cast includes Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash (Million Dollar Arm), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai), Sikandar Kher (Aarya), Adithi Kalkunte (Hotel Mumbai), Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven), Ashwini Kalsekar (Ek Tha Hero), Makarand Deshpande (RRR), Jatin Malik in his film debut, and Zakir Hussain (Duranga).

Monkey Man is produced by Patel, Peele, Jomon Thomas p.g.a., Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee p.g.a., Christine Haebler, Sam Sahni and Anjay Nagpal.

Serving as executive producers are Jonathan Fuhrman, Natalya Pavchinskaya, Jason Cloth, Suraj Maraboyina, Adam Somer, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Alison-Jane Roney and Steven Thibault.

Monkey Man debuts in theaters Friday, April 5.

Watch “A Look Inside” featurette of Monkey Man below:

