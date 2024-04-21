CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight.
The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.
A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31.
Police Officer Shot and Killed on His Way Home was originally published on wibc.com
