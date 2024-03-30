The Taste of Houston Charity Golf Weekend Coming April 5-6

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Big Chef Bowie Cares is proud to announce “The Taste of Houston Charity Golf Weekend,” an exciting two-day celebrity- amateur golf event and tournament that aims to empower local youth through the game of golf by raising funds and awareness for First Tee–Greater Houston and Little Birdies Mobile Golf Academy.

The weekend outing kicks off on Friday, April 5, with the “Taste of Houston Celebrity-Amateur Golf Event”, starting with check-in at 12:00pm, followed by a Shotgun Start at 1:30pm. The fun outing promises not only an exceptional team golfing experience but also the chance to mingle with celebrities, athletes, and influential personalities, all while supporting Houston youth through First Tee and Little Birdies’ life-changing programs. The registration fee for the celebrity-amateur charity event is $1,000 per foursome and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, lunch and an Awards Ceremony and 19th Hole Networking Mixer for all participants!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

On Saturday, April 6, the competition heats up with the first-ever “Taste of Houston Open”, a golf tournament that invites players to bring their “A-Game” for cash prizes and a great cause! Check-in begins at 6:00am, with a Shotgun Start at 8:00am. Registration is $250 per player and includes tournament entry, greens fees, cart, range balls, breakfast, and an Awards Luncheon and Mixer with cash prizes for winning teams and individual golfers immediately following the tournament.

Registration for The Taste of Houston Chairty Golf Weekend events are available exclusively online at tasteofhouston.golf. No on-site registration will be available either day of the event.