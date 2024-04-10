Listen Live
Is It Okay To Take Your Friend’s Partner? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 10, 2024

Married couple having relationship difficulties

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

It’s become quite clear that Amanda is a certified girl’s girl. From supporting her fellow sisters in the arts to fighting for what’s right on a political level for women everywhere, it’s a feeling that seems to be innate based on what we’ve seen so far.

…she also doesn’t have a problem being funny in the process of it all. Check out the clip below to see what we mean:

 

 

 

RELATED: Wading In The Water: How Black We Feel Today | The Amanda Seales Show

That’s why today’s segment of “Am I Trippin’” brought us to an interesting crossroads. When it came down to the question of if it’s ever okay to date a friend’s former lover, and subsequently morally correct to end a friendship should they choose to go forth with the taboo relationship, Amanda and Supreme had their own personal tales to tell. Sadly, our girl had to learn the hard way that not everyone is as good to you as you are to them; Supreme on the other hand spoke from the perspective of the cheater!

Tune in for a very interesting segment of “Am I Trippin’” in today’s conversation on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

