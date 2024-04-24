A Look Around The AFC South: Houston Texans

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday, we looked at the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they stood and what they might do in the NFL Draft. Today, it’s the Houston Texans turn.

The Texans were the NFL’s Cinderella story last season. After a 2022-23 season that saw them finish 3-13-1, the Texans cleaned house, firing Lovie Smith and hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. With the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team would select quarterback C.J Stroud from Ohio State, before immediately trading back up to the 3rd pick to nab the draft’s consensus best defensive player, Will Anderson Jr.

The moves paid immediate dividends. Stroud wasn’t just the best rookie quarterback last year, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, finishing with 4,108 yards passing, 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, along with 3 rushing touchdowns. He led Houston to a 10-7 record, an AFC South divisional title, and a win over the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round, before falling to top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

For the Texans, who don’t have a first-round pick this year, it’s all about continuing to build on the foundation they laid last year. They have their quarterback in Stroud, and they have some good pieces around him, such as Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and the newly acquired Stefon Diggs. Without a doubt, they will be the favorites in the AFC South. Their window is wide open; now they just need to take advantage and strike while the iron is hot.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to John McClain of HoustonTexans.com. John spoke about the Texans offseason, as well as what he thinks they should focus on in the draft.

“They kind of went crazy in free agency. They traded for Stefon Diggs, they traded for running back Joe Mixon to bolster their offense. Now they have nine draft choices; two in the 2nd, one in the 3rd, two in the 4th, two in the 6th, two in the 7th, and they have more needs on defense even though they’ve signed 14 free agents on defense. But when you’re playing that first-place schedule that includes five division champions, 11 games against teams that have winning records, and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, [and] Tua Tagovailoa, you’d better load up on defensive players, specifically lineman and [in] the secondary.”

