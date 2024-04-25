Birthday Bash 2024 is going down June 22nd and you’re invited to attend for free 99 in the Posted On The Corner “Crash The Bash” contest. There are two ways to enter to win!
Listen daily at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST (starting Monday April 29th) to get the keyword to text 71007 or fill out the form below for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to hang out at Birthday Bash 2024 in Atlanta.
The post CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest appeared first on Black America Web.
CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
