Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE

 

POTC Trillville Throwback Thursday Graphic

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

When it comes to our ATL music legends, we show pride in the ones who paved the way for the South to be one of the most influential destinations in rap!

That’s why we practically rolled out the red carpet for our sit-down with Trillville. With a new album on the horizon in the form of the highly-anticipated Welcome To Crunkville, which also comes paired with a biopic to boot, it was the perfect time to check in with Don P, LA and Dirty Mouth for the one time.

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

Colorful casting aside — get em, Scrappy! — Trillville is making sure to cross their “T’s” and dot their “I’s” when it comes to this project, mainly by having all the original players involved and releasing a musical component that fits into everything perfectly. The fellas seemed real excited for what’s in store while speaking with Incognito and DJ Misses, which as we all know is always a vibe.

 

Watch our full interview with the whole Trillville right here on Posted On The Corner:

The post Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Sean "P Diddy" Combs
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Josh Levi
Lifestyle

Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Josh Levi

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

Queens of R&B Tour
Entertainment

‘Queens of R+B Tour’ starring Xscape, SWV with Mya, Total and 702 Coming To Houston July 6

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close