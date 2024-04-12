Listen Live
Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 12, 2024

Hip-hop has sadly lost one of its most prolific and pioneering mixmasters with the death of DJ Mister Cee this past Wednesday (April 10).

We here at The Amanda Seales Show join the community of rap fans globally who will certainly be in mourning for many days to come.

 

Amanda and Supreme took a minute to dedicate today’s segment of “The Blackspin” to the legendary Brooklyn-born DJ. With both hosts practicing as DJs themselves at some point in time, this death comes as a tough one to accept. However, the musical memories DJ Mister Cee left us with will continue to spin on through all those he touched. You can see what we mean straight from the mouths of two people he affected prominently below.

R.I.P forever DJ Mister Cee, from your forever fans here at The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

