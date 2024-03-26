Listen Live
[VIDEO] Josh Levi Goes Vinyl Shopping with Young Jas, Talks New Album + More

The Atlantic Records artist touches down in H-Town to talk new music and more with Young Jas.

Published on March 26, 2024

Josh Levi

Source: Josh Levi / Radio One

Outside the studio, you can learn so much about an artist when they’re surrounded by classic records. Which is exactly what happened when Atlantic Records recording artist Josh Levi returned home to Houston to do a little album shopping with our very own Young Jas.

Named by People as one of 2021’s “25 Emerging Musical Artists You Should Add to Your Playlist” and Ebony’s “9 Artists Need Your Attention All 2024,” Los Angeles-based musician has amassed millions of streams and Billboard acclaim.. and he’s ready to take the world by storm.

In 2024, Levi surged to virality with hit record, “Birthday Dance”. The esteemed vocalist sparked a trend of dancing to his single after posting a hilarious TikTok, embracing the Halloween spirit in full costume, amassing millions of views, thousands of creates, and Top 10 spots on list such as TikTok’s R&B Playlist, Youtube Shorts’ R&B and Soul Playlist and more.

During his return to H-Town, he caught up with Young Jas to talk about the road ahead. During a stop at Cactus music, Levi picked up a few records that fans can win (more on that below) PLUS gave us insight into his forthcoming project.

Check out the interview below.

