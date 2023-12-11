Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Pink Friday 2’ World Tour, Coming To Houston May 9

Get ready, Nicki’s touching down in Htown for 2024.
Toyota Center is excited to welcome back the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj on May 9th! The 2024 World Tour follows the release of her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her 2010 debut album Pink Friday. Don’t miss Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Houston this spring!
