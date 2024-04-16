Future x Metro Boomin ‘We Trust You’ Tour Coming to Houston Aug 22

Toyota Center is excited to welcome three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Future and GRAMMY®-nominated record producer Metro Boomin on August 22! The We Trust You Tour supports Future and Metro Boomin’s most recent collaborations, WE DON’T TRUST YOU which was released March 22, 2024 and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU released this past Friday, April 12, 2024. Don’t miss Future and Metro Boomin in Houston this August!