Ahead of the R&B Money Tour on May 12, Kandi Eastman recalls the time Tank did something very special for the ladies of H-Town.
Check out the clip below.
Tank is bringing R&B MONEY TOUR with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas to Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, May 12. Get your tickets here.
[VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston? was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
