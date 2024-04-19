Listen Live
[VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?

Published on April 19, 2024

R&B Money Tour

Source: General / Radio One

Ahead of the R&B Money Tour on May 12, Kandi Eastman recalls the time Tank did something very special for the ladies of H-Town.

RELATED: Tank, Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas Give Up The Game On Their Wardrobes

Check out the clip below.

Tank is bringing R&B MONEY TOUR with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas to Smart Financial Centre on Sunday, May 12. Get your tickets here.

[VIDEO] Does Tank Have a Soft Spot for the Women of Houston?  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

