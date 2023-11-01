Al B. Sure On His Coma Survival, New Book and Second Chance at Life

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Every story has it’s ups and downs, but each person has to decide for themselves when it’s time to get back up. R&B Legend Al B. Sure now calls Houston home and he stopped by The Box to speak with Good Morning H-Town to discuss his fight back to wellness, in addition to plans for a book detailing a journey that gave him a newfound appreciation for life.

Al B. Sure is going to fight until the end. Following his life-changing health scare, he tells The Box crew that he’s more determined than ever to make his second chance count.

Check out the video below.

