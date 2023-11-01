Listen Live
Al B. Sure On His Coma Survival, New Book and Second Chance at Life

Published on November 1, 2023

AL B SURE INTERVIEW

Source: General / Radio One

Every story has it’s ups and downs, but each person has to decide for themselves when it’s time to get back up. R&B Legend Al B. Sure now calls Houston home and he stopped by The Box to speak with Good Morning H-Town to discuss his fight back to wellness, in addition to plans for a book detailing a journey that gave him a newfound appreciation for life.

Al B. Sure is going to fight until the end. Following his life-changing health scare, he tells The Box crew that he’s more determined than ever to make his second chance count.

