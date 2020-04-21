CLOSE
DaBaby Breaks Down “Nasty” With Megan Thee Stallion & Ashanti, Talks Quarantine Life, Plans & More!

Blame It On Baby.

After an MVP year in 2019, DaBaby dropped his latest album, Blame It On Baby Friday with plenty of guest features. Having already predicted that this would come, the Charlotte native jumps on IG LIve with Kiotti, Keisha and J Mac inside the Houston BMW Studios to break down not only the album but the single “Nasty” with Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion, his thoughts on threesomes, how he’s maintaining his creativity while the world is currently closed due to coronavirus, his dream acting role, plans post-quarantine and more!

Want to stay up to date with the latest information as it happens? Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter, text BOX to 24042 to join our text club as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox and TheBoxHouston on Facebook.

