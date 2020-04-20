Boosie Testing Out Which Smart Water Is The Best Will Make Your Morning [VIDEO]

If there was an MVP for quarantine content, the contenders are easily Tory Lanez and Boosie Badazz. On Instagram alone, the pair have been responsible for some of the wildest antics out, as Quarantine Radio alone helped push Tory’s The New Toronto 3 into the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts this week. Boosie, on the other hand, is living life, because again – when you’ve beaten the things Boosie has, who is going to tell you other wise?

Boosie decided to go full Bill Nye The Trill Science Guy over on social media this weekend and tested out some of your favorite smart waters out. Why? To prove he was drinking the best water out. Now that’s product placement.

Y’all wanna talk about RAAANNGE? Today was the day I realized I needed to watch Lil Boosie talk about pH levels in water. pic.twitter.com/XRrf74i717 — astasia (@AstasiaWill) April 20, 2020

Oh sweet Jesus it gets better 😭😭😭💀💀💀💀💀 Boosie found out he drink the best water and lost it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qywZ9o7HSf — astasia (@AstasiaWill) April 20, 2020

RELATED: Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG Live Shenanigans

RELATED: Boosie Addresses His Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya [Video]

RELATED: Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy, Celebrity Step Team, ‘Mo3 Badazz’ & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: