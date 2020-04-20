CLOSE
Boosie Testing Out Which Smart Water Is The Best Will Make Your Morning [VIDEO]

Boosie Badazz & Mo3

Source: Leon Prevost & Azmira Belay / Radio One Digital

If there was an MVP for quarantine content, the contenders are easily Tory Lanez and Boosie Badazz. On Instagram alone, the pair have been responsible for some of the wildest antics out, as Quarantine Radio alone helped push Tory’s The New Toronto 3 into the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts this week. Boosie, on the other hand, is living life, because again – when you’ve beaten the things Boosie has, who is going to tell you other wise?

Boosie decided to go full Bill Nye The Trill Science Guy over on social media this weekend and tested out some of your favorite smart waters out. Why? To prove he was drinking the best water out. Now that’s product placement.

Boosie , smart water

Photos
