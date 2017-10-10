Monstrous mayhem will be unleashed when Happy House swoops into the Children’s Museum of Houston.

Join us for an evening of family-friendly, spook free trick-or-treating, creative costumes, face-painting, performances, crafts, gaming, and free access to one of Houston’s premiere family destinations dedicated to sparking a passion for lifelong learning in children.

Radio One Happy House

Thursday, October 31st, 2019

Children’s Museum of Houston – 1500 Binz Street, Houston, Texas 77004

5:00pm – 8:00pm

6 months to 12 years; Free admission; Parent’s must stay on-site with child/children while visiting the museum; Children costumes allowed

The 25th Annual Radio One Happy House is brought to you by:

