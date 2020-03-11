CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

What The CDC Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

The overall risk of the coronavirus or COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may be have increased risk for COVID-19.

The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more on prevention, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus

Brought to you by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

What The CDC Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 4 hours ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 5 hours ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 6 hours ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
Old Clip Of Adrienne Bailon Admitting She Doesn’t…
 7 hours ago
03.11.20
Fans cheer for Rufus Wainwright during his performance in the Mojave Tent at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 27, 2007. Mercury News photograph by Tim Ball.
Coachella 2020 Officially Postponed Until October
 19 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex…
 23 hours ago
03.11.20
5 items
Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Ride Sharing’ The Boat…
 24 hours ago
03.11.20
Strip Clubs Giving Away Free Masks, Sanitizer To…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Oprah Interviews Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Backlash:…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
City Girls Member JT Is Free For Real,…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Gets Around To Registering As…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NFL and 2K Announce Partnership To Produce Multiple…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
8 items
Sanaa Lathan Stuns In The Sun, Drops Sexy…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close