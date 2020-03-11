Area Event & School Closures Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Due to a sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the Huston area, school districts across the area as well as colleges and events have either been canceled or postponed.

After the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic and Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a seven-day emergency health declaration, news of more confirmed coronavirus cases emerged. Fourteen individuals in the Houston area and surrounding counties have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a man from Montgomery County who may have attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s BBQ cookoff event.

EVENTS:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is canceled for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Tour De Houston is canceled.

Bayou City Arts Festival is postponed.

NCAA Tournament games at the Toyota Center are not open to the public.

CERAWeek 2020 has been canceled.

The McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival has been postponed.

Levy Park and the Levy Park Conservancy have canceled all events and programming through March 31, including the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Spring Break.

SCHOOLS:

The University of Houston is canceling classes next week. Campus will remain open but faculty/staff has open to work remotely. Classes will resume online on March 23.

Montgomery ISD campuses and departments will close Thursday and Friday ahead of spring break.

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School in Meyerland is close for the next two weeks.

Joy School in the Museum District is closed for the next two weeks.

Texas A&M has suspended classes until March 18.

Rice University has canceled in-person classes and is not hosting events for more than 100 people.

Prairie View A&M suspended classes until March 23.

More cancellations will be added as they are announced.

