DaBaby Drops ‘Blame It On Baby’ Feat. Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Quavo & More [NEW MUSIC]

Blame It On Baby indeed.

When DaBaby blew up last year off of the strength of “Suge” and later “Bop,” he arguably became rap’s hottest young star, a fast-talking, charismatic MVP who not only charmed the ladies but also found himself starring at newfound fame with the temperament of someone still desiring a piece of privacy. Legal issues came up left and right and yet, Baby churned on. The North Carolina emcee not only brushed all of it off, he locked himself back in the studio and aimed to achieve even more.

Blame It On Baby, the rapper’s third album in little over a calendar year contains his biggest list of feature guests yet. He and Megan Thee Stallion attempt to go for a three-peat on “Nasty” with Ashanti. Elsewhere, NBA Youngboy appears on “Jump,” Roddy Ricch locks in on “Rockstar” and other major names such as Future and Quavo show up on “Lightskin Sh*t” and “Pick Up” respectively. The flow remains the same and Baby isn’t about to switch it up. Not until he’s good and ready to do so.

Stream Blame It On Baby from DaBaby below.

