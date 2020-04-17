CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

DaBaby Drops ‘Blame It On Baby’ Feat. Ashanti, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Quavo & More [NEW MUSIC]

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Blame It On Baby indeed.

When DaBaby blew up last year off of the strength of “Suge” and later “Bop,” he arguably became rap’s hottest young star, a fast-talking, charismatic MVP who not only charmed the ladies but also found himself starring at newfound fame with the temperament of someone still desiring a piece of privacy. Legal issues came up left and right and yet, Baby churned on. The North Carolina emcee not only brushed all of it off, he locked himself back in the studio and aimed to achieve even more.

Blame It On Baby, the rapper’s third album in little over a calendar year contains his biggest list of feature guests yet. He and Megan Thee Stallion attempt to go for a three-peat on “Nasty” with Ashanti. Elsewhere, NBA Youngboy appears on “Jump,” Roddy Ricch locks in on “Rockstar” and other major names such as Future and Quavo show up on “Lightskin Sh*t” and “Pick Up” respectively. The flow remains the same and Baby isn’t about to switch it up. Not until he’s good and ready to do so.

Stream Blame It On Baby from DaBaby below.

RELATED: B.Simone Turns 30! Here Are 30 Looks That Got DaBaby’s Attention

RELATED: DaBaby Drops 10-Minute Short Film For “Find My Way” Feat. B. Simone [Video]

RELATED: Lil Yachty Drops “Oprah’s Bank Account” Visual With Drake &amp; DaBaby

blame it on baby , dababy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Samsung’s Budget Smartphone, The Galaxy S10 Lite Launches…
 11 hours ago
04.16.20
Mona Scott-Young Signs Copies Of Her New Book "Blurred Lines"
Kirk Frost, Rasheeda Fire Back At Critics Who…
 13 hours ago
04.16.20
PlayStation 5 Consoles Reportedly Will Be Limited At…
 14 hours ago
04.16.20
Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services
 16 hours ago
04.16.20
10 items
The Best Moments From Jhene Aiko & Big…
 17 hours ago
04.16.20
15 items
Chadwick Boseman’s Thin Appearance On IG Has People…
 18 hours ago
04.16.20
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Shiny Ass Shirts Have…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Plot Twist: Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Apple Finally Unveils Its Second-Generation iPhone SE, Will…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Cardi B Chops It Up With Bernie Sanders…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Essence Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Kanye West Covers ‘GQ’ Mag, Talks Kobe &…
 2 days ago
04.15.20
Funny, Foolish, Foul: The Wildest Moments From Tory…
 2 days ago
04.14.20
Photos
Close