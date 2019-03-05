DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God Don’t Close No Doors” [EXCLUSIVE]

Exclusive Interviews
| 03.04.19
Dismiss

DaBaby got Charlotte going crazy and it’s spreading across the entire country! Before his Baby On Baby album drops, the CLT rapper sits with the Radio Boss, Hardbody Kiotti to discuss his new label situation with Interscope and leaves a little word of inspiration.

“I always had a thing for music, so I said, ‘Why not?’ The first song I went in the studio and made was a hit,” he says. “I could never call it but I knew it was gon’ be something great. I just knew I could never answer the question ‘What are you going to be when you grow up?’ Cause it was just gon’ happen.”

As far as a finish line, DaBaby doesn’t even see the sky as a finish line. “Taking over the universe. We gon’ crazy. I’m more than just a rapper right now. It’s a whole lot going on. I’m not even going to be modest, I got the hottest independent label in the game. Don’t even expect nothing from me, just sit back and let it happen.”

Watch the full interview up top and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

RELATED: Trending Traxx: DaBaby – Walker Texas Ranger [VIDEO]

baby on baby , dababy , kiotti

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
T.I. To Kick Off New Podcast ‘ExpediTIously” In…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Future Is Giving Away Scholarships At Each Stop…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Ever Had An Awkward Encounter: This Spongebob Meme…
 1 day ago
08.30.19
Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Missy Elliott Was Sick The Day Before The…
 2 days ago
08.30.19
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 2 days ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 2 days ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 2 days ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 3 days ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 3 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close