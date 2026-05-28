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SWAT Raids Houston Club, Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash Found

Published on May 28, 2026

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Cincinnati Police Downtown
Source: WKRC / WKRC

What started as neighborhood complaints about suspicious activity at a southwest Houston social club ended with a major police raid, multiple arrests and the seizure of more than $300,000 in cash. Houston Police say the operation targeted an alleged illegal gambling business operating near Richmond Avenue and Fondren.

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According to HPD, residents living nearby had repeatedly complained about possible illegal gambling taking place at the club. Vice Division investigators reportedly went undercover several times and gathered evidence they say confirmed gambling activity was happening inside the business. Police later obtained search warrants and arrest warrants before moving in Wednesday night.

Authorities said the operation required the assistance of a SWAT team because the club allegedly kept its doors locked and employed armed security guards. Officials said approximately 80 to 90 people were inside the building when officers executed the warrant. Police said the search was completed without injuries or major incident.

Inside the club, investigators reportedly discovered gaming tables, poker chips and a cashier’s booth used to collect money from players. HPD said officers also seized $351,923 in cash during the investigation. Three people were arrested on gambling related charges tied to promotion of illegal gambling activity.

In addition to the arrests, police issued several citations for code violations connected to the property. Investigators have not said whether additional arrests could follow as the investigation continues. The raid quickly gained attention online as many reacted to the massive amount of cash allegedly found inside the Houston social club.

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