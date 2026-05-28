Houston Best Burgers to Try On National Hamburger Day
Houston doesn’t play when it comes to burgers. From old-school neighborhood legends to trendy smashburger spots, H-Town has become one of the best burger cities in America. And yes — Trill Burgers had to make the list. Here are 10 burger spots you need to check out for National Hamburger Day.
- Trill Burgers
Bun B’s smashburger spot helped put Houston burgers on the national map with crispy-edged patties, grilled onions, pickles, and Trill Sauce.
- Stanton’s City Bites
A Houston classic known for giant burgers loaded with toppings and old-school diner vibes.
- Burger Bodega
One of the hottest smashburger spots in the city right now with crispy patties and late-night energy.
- Burger-Chan
Known for customizable burgers, unique sauces, and bold flavors that foodies love.
- Becks Prime
A longtime Houston favorite serving mesquite-grilled burgers and fresh-cut fries.
- Champ Burger
An East End institution serving old-school burgers for generations of Houstonians.
- Umbrella Fellas
A hidden gem known for creative burgers and late-night vibes.
- Moontower Inn
Famous for wild game burgers, loaded toppings, and a laid-back Houston atmosphere.
- Boo’s Burgers
A newer burger spot getting major attention for juicy smashburgers and big flavor.
- Killer Burger
The Portland-based burger chain recently landed in Houston and is already making noise with stacked burgers and creative combinations.
Whether you want a classic greasy burger, a trendy smashburger, or a late-night burger run, Houston has something for every burger lover this National Hamburger Day.
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