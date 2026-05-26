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Shark Bite Reported Offshore Near Galveston Island

A 17-year-old teen was hospitalized Monday after being bitten by a shark while offshore near Galveston, according to officials

Published on May 26, 2026

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Teen Hospitalized After Shark Bite Off Galveston Coast

A 17-year-old teen was hospitalized Monday after being bitten by a shark while offshore near Galveston, according to officials.

Authorities say the incident happened while the teen was on a fishing boat in Gulf waters off the Texas coast. Around 3:30 p.m., the United States Coast Guard and Galveston Island Beach Patrol were alerted that the boat was heading back to shore with the injured teen onboard.

Officials said the shark bite reportedly happened about two hours earlier. During the return trip, the fishing boat lost power, prompting emergency crews to step in and assist.

Both agencies responded quickly, with the Coast Guard helping transport the teen safely back to shore for medical treatment. The teen was then taken to a Galveston hospital. The extent of the injuries has not been publicly released.

Shark bites along the Texas Gulf Coast remain rare, but officials continue reminding beachgoers and fishermen to stay alert while in open waters, especially during the busy summer season.

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