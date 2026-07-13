- Date/time: Aug 1, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Web: https://houstontx.gov/btsf/registermystudent.html
Get your family ready for the new school year at The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair on Friday, August 1, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.
This FREE community event will provide students and families with valuable back-to-school resources, including:
Free backpacks
School supplies
On-site health screenings
Routine immunizations
Vision and dental screenings
Location:
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida de las Americas
Houston, TX 77010
Advance registration is encouraged. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or register at https://bit.ly/Back2SchoolFest.
Don’t miss this opportunity to prepare your child for a successful school year with essential supplies and health services—all in one place!