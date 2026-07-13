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The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

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The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.

Get your family ready for the new school year at The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair on Friday, August 1, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

This FREE community event will provide students and families with valuable back-to-school resources, including:

Free backpacks
School supplies
On-site health screenings
Routine immunizations
Vision and dental screenings

Location:
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida de las Americas
Houston, TX 77010

Advance registration is encouraged. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or register at https://bit.ly/Back2SchoolFest.

Don’t miss this opportunity to prepare your child for a successful school year with essential supplies and health services—all in one place!

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