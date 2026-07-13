Get your family ready for the new school year at The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair on Friday, August 1, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

This FREE community event will provide students and families with valuable back-to-school resources, including:

Free backpacks

School supplies

On-site health screenings

Routine immunizations

Vision and dental screenings

Location:

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

Advance registration is encouraged. Scan the QR code on the event flyer or register at https://bit.ly/Back2SchoolFest.

Don’t miss this opportunity to prepare your child for a successful school year with essential supplies and health services—all in one place!