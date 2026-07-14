Attorney Brian White’s ‘Operation Backpack Giveaway!’ Returns July 25

Source: Get Brian / Attorney Brian White

Attorney Brian White is proud to help Houston students start the school year with confidence through his Annual Operation Backpack Giveaway.

Each registered child will receive a FREE backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last).

Families will also enjoy FREE access to many of Launch Family Entertainment’s featured attractions and complimentary ice cream during the event.

We look forward to seeing you and your family on July 25!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER