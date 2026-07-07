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Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Published on July 7, 2026

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Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Source: Mostyn Law / Amber Cares

Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law, and 97.9 THE BOX are giving you a chance to send your kid back to school in style with tech! 

40 students will get hooked up with a new laptop for learning, a $200 gift card to Hibbett for back-to-school kicks and exclusive access to the Amber Cares Back to School Party on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Nominate a student who has shown excellence inside and out of the classroom.

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE!

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