Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Source: Mostyn Law / Amber Cares

Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law, and 97.9 THE BOX are giving you a chance to send your kid back to school in style with tech!

40 students will get hooked up with a new laptop for learning, a $200 gift card to Hibbett for back-to-school kicks and exclusive access to the Amber Cares Back to School Party on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Nominate a student who has shown excellence inside and out of the classroom.

SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY HERE!