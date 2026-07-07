Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway
Amber Mostyn, Mostyn Law, and 97.9 THE BOX are giving you a chance to send your kid back to school in style with tech!
40 students will get hooked up with a new laptop for learning, a $200 gift card to Hibbett for back-to-school kicks and exclusive access to the Amber Cares Back to School Party on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Nominate a student who has shown excellence inside and out of the classroom.
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