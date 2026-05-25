Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

This one is for dad or the father figure in your life. From picking you up when you fall, to teaching you the life skills that will last forever.. there are a ton of reasons to celebrate dad.

97.9 The Box’s Good Morning H-Town wants to help you make Father’s Day 2026 extra special for dads this year, so we’re treating a group of fathers to a special lunch to say Thank You!

Enter below for a chance for you and your father to join us as we Do it For Dad with a Father’s Day Lunch.