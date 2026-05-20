Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience

Source: Hyatt Baytown Hotel / General

Celebrate culture and freedom at Baytown’s Award-Winning Juneteenth Celebration. June 13th, enjoy free performances by Leela James, KIRBY, Bree Terry, and “The CITY” band. Bring the family out for a night of music, dancing, food, shopping, and a fireworks finale!

Source: General / General

Skip the traffic and big crowds, and celebrate just 30 minutes east of Houston in a laidback but energizing community atmosphere. No need to rush out, win a hotel stay on the bay.

The Family BAYcation in Baytown Package Includes:

Enjoy a one-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston (Check in June 13; Check out June 14)

Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Pirates Bay Waterpark

Four (4) VIP Area Wristbands at Baytown’s Juneteenth concert that give exclusive access to the side stage area with complimentary water, lounge seating, and air-conditioned portable restrooms

Four (4) ARs Entertainment Game cards in Baytown to play for 5 Hours of access to roller skating, mini-golf, laser tag, and more

One (1) $30 Dinner Certificate from Texas Roadhouse in Baytown

Enter now for your chance to win!