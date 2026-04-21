50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit
50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once
Houston is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.
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From legendary barbecue spots and Tex-Mex staples to low-key gems tucked into strip malls, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food—it’s deciding where to go next.
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So we put together a list of 50 Houston restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending. All of them are worth your time (and your appetite).
Mikki’s Soulfood Cafe
The Honey Hole
Lucille’s
Swamp Donkey
Lost & Found
Savoy
Dona Leti’s
BBQ & Texas Classics
Houston takes barbecue seriously, and these spots prove it. From perfectly smoked brisket to ribs packed with flavor, this is where locals go when they want authentic, no-shortcuts Texas BBQ done right.
Killen’s Texas Barbecue
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 3613 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
Truth BBQ
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007
Pinkerton’s Barbecue
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
The Pit Room
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006
Pappas Delta Blues
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 19901 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598
Tex-Mex & Mexican Favorites
Few cities do Tex-Mex like Houston. These restaurants deliver everything from sizzling fajitas to house-made tortillas and bold, authentic flavors that keep people coming back again and again.
Ninfa’s Original on Navigation
Cuisine: Tex-Mex
Location: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
El Tiempo Cantina
Cuisine: Tex-Mex
Location: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003
Hugo’s
Cuisine: Mexican
Location: 1600 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006
Candente
Cuisine:
Location: 4306 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
House of Pies
Cuisine: American
Location: 3112 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Little Pappasito’s Cantina
Cuisine: Tex-Mex
Location: 2536 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098
Empire Cafe
Cuisine: Brunch
Location: 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
Frenchy’s Chicken
Cuisine: Chicken
Location: 3602 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004
Burgers, Sandwiches & Comfort Food
Sometimes you just want something classic and satisfying. Whether it’s a stacked burger, a legendary breakfast, or a deli-style sandwich, these spots deliver comfort food that always hits the spot.
the breakfast klub
Cuisine: Brunch
Location: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
Taste Kitchen + Bar
Chapman & Kirby
Champ Burger
Cuisine: Burgers
Location: 304 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77003
Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Cuisine: Deli
Location: 1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
Local Foods
Cuisine: New American
Location: 2555 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019
Barnaby’s Cafe
Cuisine: American
Location: 1701 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
Global Flavors
Houston’s diversity shines through its food. From sushi to Persian cuisine, these restaurants showcase why the city is considered one of the most underrated food destinations in the country.
Uchi
Cuisine: Japanese
Location: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Xochi
Cuisine: Oaxacan
Location: 1777 Walker St Unit A, Houston, TX 77010
Mala Sichuan Bistro
Cuisine: Szechuan
Location: 1201 Westheimer Rd Unit B, Houston, TX 77006
Kasra Persian Grill
Cuisine: Persian
Location: 2514 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
Original Marini’s Empanada House
Cuisine: Argentinian
Location: 10001 Westheimer Rd Unit 2570, Houston, TX 77042
Pizza Spots
Houston’s pizza scene is better than most people expect. From New York-style slices to wood-fired pies and Detroit-style favorites, these spots prove the city can hold its own in the pizza conversation.
Luna Pizzeria
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
Pizaro’s Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 1000 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
Star Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 77 Harvard, Houston, TX 77007
Bollo Woodfire Pizza
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 2202 A West Alabama, Houston, TX 77098
Trendy/Hidden Gems
These are the spots people are talking about right now. Whether it’s a newer restaurant or a lesser-known favorite, these places bring creativity, energy, and flavors that make them worth seeking out.
Nancy’s Hustle
Cuisine: New American
Location: 2704 Polk St, Houston, TX 77003
Street to Kitchen
Cuisine: Thai
Location: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd Ste G, Houston, TX 77003
Tiny Champions
Cuisine: Pizza
Location: 2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003
Blood Bros. BBQ
Cuisine: Barbecue
Location: 5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
Burger Bodega
Cuisine: Burgers
Location: 4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
Editor’s Favorites
Here are some of my personal favorites not included in the other sections that I’ve visited during my time in Houston.
Southern Yankee Crafthouse
Cuisine: Gastropub
Location: 1312 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
Tacos Tierra Caliente
Cuisine: Mexican
Location: 2003 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098
Da Gama Canteen
Cuisine: Indian Fusion
Location: 600 N Shepard Unit 520, Houston, TX 77007
Liuyishou Hotpot
Cuisine: Hot Pot
Location: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Unit C-309, Houston, TX 77036
Central Market Sandwich Bar
Cuisine: Sandwiches
Location: 3815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
Central Market Sandwich Bar
That One Place
50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once was originally published on 93qcountry.com