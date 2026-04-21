50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

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Houston is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.

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From legendary barbecue spots and Tex-Mex staples to low-key gems tucked into strip malls, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food—it’s deciding where to go next.

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So we put together a list of 50 Houston restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending. All of them are worth your time (and your appetite).