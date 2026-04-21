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50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Published on April 21, 2026

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Catering Chef adds a large generous scoop of Dirty Rice to a Compostabale Takeout Container full of Smoked BBQ Beans, Sausage, Chicken Thighs & Drumsticks at a Food Truck or Traveling Smoker Catering Company
Source: Jeremy Poland / Getty

Houston is one of the best food cities in America, and if you’ve lived here long enough, you already know there’s no shortage of places to eat.

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From legendary barbecue spots and Tex-Mex staples to low-key gems tucked into strip malls, the city’s food scene is as diverse as it gets. The hard part isn’t finding good food—it’s deciding where to go next.

RELATED: 26 Oldest Cities in Texas

So we put together a list of 50 Houston restaurants you need to try at least once. Some are iconic. Some are trending. All of them are worth your time (and your appetite).

Mikki’s Soulfood Cafe

The Honey Hole

Lucille’s

Swamp Donkey

Lost & Found

Savoy

Dona Leti’s

BBQ & Texas Classics

Houston takes barbecue seriously, and these spots prove it. From perfectly smoked brisket to ribs packed with flavor, this is where locals go when they want authentic, no-shortcuts Texas BBQ done right.

Killen’s Texas Barbecue

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 3613 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581

Truth BBQ

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009

The Pit Room

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 1201 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

Pappas Delta Blues

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 19901 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598

Tex-Mex & Mexican Favorites

Few cities do Tex-Mex like Houston. These restaurants deliver everything from sizzling fajitas to house-made tortillas and bold, authentic flavors that keep people coming back again and again.

Ninfa’s Original on Navigation

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Location: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

El Tiempo Cantina

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Location: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

Hugo’s

Cuisine: Mexican

Location: 1600 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77006

Candente

Cuisine:

Location: 4306 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006

House of Pies

Cuisine: American

Location: 3112 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Little Pappasito’s Cantina

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Location: 2536 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098

Empire Cafe

Cuisine: Brunch

Location: 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Frenchy’s Chicken

Cuisine: Chicken

Location: 3602 Scott St, Houston, TX 77004

Burgers, Sandwiches & Comfort Food

Sometimes you just want something classic and satisfying. Whether it’s a stacked burger, a legendary breakfast, or a deli-style sandwich, these spots deliver comfort food that always hits the spot.

the breakfast klub

Cuisine: Brunch

Location: 3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002

Taste Kitchen + Bar

Chapman & Kirby

Champ Burger

Cuisine: Burgers

Location: 304 Sampson St, Houston, TX 77003

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Cuisine: Deli

Location: 1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Local Foods

Cuisine: New American

Location: 2555 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Barnaby’s Cafe

Cuisine: American

Location: 1701 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Global Flavors

Houston’s diversity shines through its food. From sushi to Persian cuisine, these restaurants showcase why the city is considered one of the most underrated food destinations in the country.

Uchi

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Xochi

Cuisine: Oaxacan

Location: 1777 Walker St Unit A, Houston, TX 77010

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Cuisine: Szechuan

Location: 1201 Westheimer Rd Unit B, Houston, TX 77006

Kasra Persian Grill

Cuisine: Persian

Location: 2514 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Original Marini’s Empanada House

Cuisine: Argentinian

Location: 10001 Westheimer Rd Unit 2570, Houston, TX 77042

Pizza Spots

Houston’s pizza scene is better than most people expect. From New York-style slices to wood-fired pies and Detroit-style favorites, these spots prove the city can hold its own in the pizza conversation.

Luna Pizzeria

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 2101 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Pizaro’s Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 1000 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Star Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 77 Harvard, Houston, TX 77007

Bollo Woodfire Pizza

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 2202 A West Alabama, Houston, TX 77098

Trendy/Hidden Gems

These are the spots people are talking about right now. Whether it’s a newer restaurant or a lesser-known favorite, these places bring creativity, energy, and flavors that make them worth seeking out.

Nancy’s Hustle

Cuisine: New American

Location: 2704 Polk St, Houston, TX 77003

Street to Kitchen

Cuisine: Thai

Location: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd Ste G, Houston, TX 77003

Tiny Champions

Cuisine: Pizza

Location: 2617 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77003

Blood Bros. BBQ

Cuisine: Barbecue

Location: 5425 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Burger Bodega

Cuisine: Burgers

Location: 4520 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Editor’s Favorites

Here are some of my personal favorites not included in the other sections that I’ve visited during my time in Houston.

Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Cuisine: Gastropub

Location: 1312 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006

Tacos Tierra Caliente

Cuisine: Mexican

Location: 2003 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098

Da Gama Canteen

Cuisine: Indian Fusion

Location: 600 N Shepard Unit 520, Houston, TX 77007

Liuyishou Hotpot

Cuisine: Hot Pot

Location: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Unit C-309, Houston, TX 77036

Central Market Sandwich Bar

Cuisine: Sandwiches

Location: 3815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

Central Market Sandwich Bar

That One Place

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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