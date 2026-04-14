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Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Published on April 14, 2026

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The R&B Tour
Source: General / Live Nation

Houston, get ready for a night of smooth vocals, timeless hits, and unforgettable energy as The R&B Tour starring Chris Brown and Usher comes to NRG Stadium on Friday, October 9. If you want to be in the building for one of the biggest concert events of the year, now is your chance to score a pair of tickets.

We are giving fans the opportunity to register below for a chance to win two tickets to see Chris Brown and Usher live in Houston. Do not miss your shot to experience an incredible night of R&B at NRG Stadium. Enter now for your chance to win and make sure your name is in the running before registration closes.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

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