[VIDEO] Rick Ross, Scarface Bring Luxury Rap Experience to Houston

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Houston got a rare blend of luxury, hip-hop and live instrumentation Friday night as Rick Ross brought his Port of Miami 20th anniversary concert to The Hobby Center.

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The June 26 show transformed the downtown venue into a black-tie affair, with guests showing up in elegant gowns, tuxedos and formalwear for a night built around one of rap’s most iconic debut albums.

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

What made the concert stand out was the production. Backed by a full live orchestra and choir, Ross delivered a cinematic performance of some of his biggest records, giving fans a completely different experience from a traditional rap concert. The combination of live strings, powerful vocals and polished visuals elevated the music and created an atmosphere that felt both grand and intimate.

Throughout the night, Ross ran through a stacked catalog that included fan favorites like BMF, Aston Martin Music, Diced Pineapples, MC Hammer, I’m Not a Star and Magnificent, along with several other records that helped define his career. The orchestral arrangements gave the songs a fresh energy, making each performance feel even bigger than the originals.

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Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Houston got another major surprise when hometown legend Scarface took the stage. Face had the crowd on their feet as he performed classics like My Block, F** Faces* and Mind Playing Tricks On Me, reminding everyone why his name remains cemented in hip-hop history. The hometown love was undeniable, and it was one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

After the show, Scarface took to Instagram to reflect on the moment, writing, “Houston treated me like this was the first time I’d ever been here, they showed me so much love. I almost forgot where I was! Although it’s always like that, last night was special. I really appreciate that HOUSTON. @979 thanks for all the years of love and support.”

Between Ross’ luxury rap vision and Scarface’s salute to both the city and 97.9 The Box, the night became one of Houston’s most unforgettable hip-hop moments of the summer.