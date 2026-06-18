The Biggest Concerts, Comedy Shows & Events Coming to Houston in July

Source: General / Universoul Circus Summer is in full swing, and Houston families have no shortage of ways to make the most of it this July. From fireworks lighting up the sky on the Fourth of July to outdoor concerts, live theater, and interactive experiences tied to the FIFA World Cup, the city is packed with events designed to bring people together. Whether you’re looking for free entertainment, cultural celebrations, or kid-friendly adventures, there’s something happening nearly every weekend. RELATED: Win Ella Mae Concert Tickets PLUS $250 Cash! RELATED: Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion Whether you’re celebrating the Fourth, catching the circus, or enjoying live music and theater, Houston has plenty of ways to keep the whole family entertained this month. From iconic traditions like Freedom Over Texas and the Star-Spangled Salute to fan-favorite attractions like Dream Con and UniverSoul Circus, July offers a mix of fun, creativity, and community for all ages across the city. Family-Friendly Events Happening Around Houston in July 2026 Looking for something fun to do with the family this month? Houston’s July calendar is packed with fireworks, live music, outdoor movies, symphony performances, circus acts, and FIFA watch parties that make for easy summer outings. From Fourth of July celebrations to kid-friendly entertainment and free community events, here’s a look at some of the best family-friendly things happening around the city.

Source: City of Houston / City of Houston Freedom Over Texas featuring Keith Urban

Date: July 4

Venue: Eleanor Tinsley Park

Houston’s biggest Fourth of July event returns with fireworks, live music, food, and the debut of the new “Futbol Park” interactive zone ahead of the World Cup. Great for all ages.

Tickets / Info: cityofhouston.gov/freedomovertexas

Source: FIFA FAN FESTIVAL / General FIFA Fan Festival Houston: Your Guide to the Biggest World Cup Watch Party in Texas Houston is one of the official host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and if you can’t score a ticket inside the stadium, the city’s FIFA Fan Festival is the next best thing. Running all tournament long, the free fan fest in EaDo has quickly become one of Houston’s hottest attractions, drawing thousands of fans daily for live match screenings, food, culture, and soccer-themed experiences. On opening weekend alone, the festival hit capacity early, proving just how big the World Cup energy is in Houston. Here’s what you need to know: FIFA Fan Festival Houston

Dates: June 11 – July 19

Venue: FIFA Fan Festival Houston

Admission: Free Located in East Downtown near Shell Energy Stadium, the fan fest is open on every World Cup match day and features giant screens showing every game live. Organizers say it’s designed as Houston’s central gathering spot for fans from around the world.

Star-Spangled Salute

Date: July 4

Venue: Miller Outdoor Theatre

The Houston Symphony brings its annual patriotic performance back to Miller with a free family-friendly concert under the stars.

Tickets / Info: milleroutdoortheatre.com

Houston Independence Day Festival

Date: July 4–5

Venue: Market Square Park

This two-day festival features local vendors, handmade goods, food trucks, and live entertainment in the heart of downtown.

Tickets / Info: marketsquarepark.com

Summer Symphony Nights

Date: July 10–11

Venue: Miller Outdoor Theatre

Pack a blanket and enjoy free orchestral performances outdoors. These evening concerts are perfect for families looking for a relaxed summer night out.

Tickets / Info: houstonsymphony.org

Source: General / Universoul Circus UniverSoul Circus

Date: Jul 17 to Aug 9

Venue: Sam Houston Race Park

One of Houston’s most anticipated summer attractions returns with acrobats, dancers, animals, and interactive performances from around the world.

Tickets / Info: universoulcircus.com

Source: Vanessa Velasquez / Getty Dream Con 2026

Date: July 10–12

Venue: George R. Brown Convention Center

One of the biggest family-friendly pop culture events of the summer returns to Houston. Founded by RDCWorld, Dream Con blends anime, gaming, comics, sports, music, cosplay, and celebrity appearances into a massive all-ages weekend. This year’s event includes panels, tournaments, meet-and-greets, live shows, and fan experiences, making it a strong option for teens, young adults, and families looking for something different.

Tickets / Info: dreamconvention.com

Summer Symphony Nights Finale

Date: July 17–18

Venue: Miller Outdoor Theatre

The final installment of the free summer concert series gives families one last chance to enjoy live symphonic music outdoors.

Tickets / Info: houstonsymphony.org

Source: Future Publishing / Getty Houston Shakespeare Festival presents The Tempest

Date: July 30

Venue: Miller Outdoor Theatre

Bring the family for a night of classic theater under the stars. Miller’s hill seating and picnic-friendly atmosphere make it a perfect low-cost outing.

Tickets / Info: milleroutdoortheatre.com

Houston’s Rap and R&B Concert Calendar for July 2026 Summer concert season is heating up in Houston, and July is stacked with major rap and R&B shows ranging from legendary veterans to rising stars. Whether you’re looking for street rap, soulful vibes, or classic funk, there’s something on the calendar for every music fan. From T.I. and Devin the Dude to Goapele and 42 Dugg, here’s a look at some of the biggest shows hitting Houston this month.

The Late Night R&B Experience Tour

Date: July 3

Venue: House of Blues Houston

Fans looking for smooth vocals and grown-folks vibes can kick off the month with this R&B showcase.

Tickets / Info: The official House of Blues schedule

42 Dugg & Babyface Ray

Date: July 7

Venue: Warehouse Live Midtown

Detroit heavyweights bring raw energy and street anthems to one of Houston’s most popular live venues.

Tickets / Info: Available now

Source: Amir Gray / Amir Gray T.I. – The King Succession Tour

Date: July 11

Venue: 713 Music Hall

The King of the South returns to Houston with a catalog full of classics and new material.

Tickets / Info: Check venue and ticketing platforms

Devin The Dude

Date: July 11

Venue: Scout Bar

Houston’s own rap legend hits the stage for what’s expected to be one of the city’s most intimate hometown shows.

Tickets / Info: More details available Funkfest featuring Morris Day & The Time, Zapp and The S.O.S. Band

Date: July 11

Venue: Smart Financial Centre

A must for old-school R&B and funk lovers, this lineup is loaded with timeless hits.

Tickets / Info: Show details available

Qveen Herby

Date: July 16

Venue: House of Blues Houston

Known for blending hip-hop, R&B, and bold visuals, Qveen Herby brings her “Isle of Qveen” tour to Houston.

Tickets / Info: Available through Ticketmaster

Rio Da Yung OG

Date: July 25

Venue: House of Blues Houston

One of the hottest names in underground rap makes his Houston stop on “The World Is M.I.N.E.” tour.

Tickets / Info: On sale now

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty Goapele

Date: July 31

Venue: The Collective Grand Ballroom

The Bay Area soul singer closes out the month with a performance expected to deliver pure vibes and timeless records.

Houston Comedy Shows to Catch in July 2026 If live music isn’t enough, Houston’s comedy calendar is loaded in July with a strong lineup of stand-up veterans, rising comics, and viral personalities. From legendary names like D.L. Hughley and Donnell Rawlings to crowd favorites like Luenell and Dulcé Sloan, there’s plenty of laughter on deck this month. Whether you’re into sharp political humor, wild storytelling, or unfiltered comedy, here’s what’s coming to Houston.

Von Decarlo

Date: July 2

Venue: Punch Line Houston

Comedian, actress, and media personality Von Decarlo kicks off the month bringing her bold style and quick wit to Houston.



Eric Blake (Moley Mix)

Date: July 8

Venue: Houston Improv

Known for his energetic delivery and celebrity impressions, Eric Blake brings a midweek comedy set to Houston.

Tickets / Info: Houston Improv calendar

Source: Houston Improv Imaging / Houston Improv D.L. Hughley

Date: July 10–12

Venue: Houston Improv

One of the most respected voices in comedy returns for a full weekend run with his signature social commentary and sharp humor.

Keysha E.

Date: July 12

Venue: Punch Line Houston

The rising comic continues building momentum with her Houston stop at Punch Line.

Source: Luenell / General Luenell

Date: July 17–18

Venue: Houston Improv

A fan favorite known for her fearless style and hilarious storytelling, Luenell’s weekend shows are expected to sell quickly.

Dulcé Sloan

Date: July 23–25

Venue: Punch Line Houston

The Emmy-winning Daily Show correspondent brings her unapologetic and sharp comedic style to Houston for a three-night run.

Source: IMPROV COMEDY CLUB / CLIENT IMAGE Donnell Rawlings

Date: July 31–Aug. 2

Venue: Houston Improv

Best known for his legendary run on Chappelle’s Show, Rawlings closes out the month with a full weekend of laughs.

Biggest Summer Movies Releasing in July 2026 July is loaded with blockbuster heat, from animated sequels and horror reboots to Christopher Nolan’s latest epic and Marvel’s next Spider-Man chapter. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly fun, action, or something scary, theaters are packed this month.

Minions & Monsters

Release Date: July 1

Universal kicks off the month with a new animated sequel aimed at family audiences.

Moana

Release Date: July 10

Disney’s live-action remake of the animated hit lands in the heart of summer and looks positioned to be one of the month’s biggest family films.

Evil Dead Burn

Release Date: July 10

The newest chapter in the Evil Dead universe brings another brutal horror story to theaters. Horror fans have been waiting on this one.

The Odyssey

Release Date: July 17

Christopher Nolan adapts Homer’s classic with an all-star cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya. This is one of the biggest prestige releases of the year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 31

This is the big one. Tom Holland’s return as Spider-Man closes out the month and will likely dominate the box office. The film picks up after the events of No Way Home with Peter operating solo in a world that no longer knows him.