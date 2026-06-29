The Funniest Druski Moments from the 2026 BET Awards

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Druski has come a long way from posting skits on Instagram to commanding one of Black entertainment’s biggest stages.

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What started with viral characters like “Kyle Rogger” and his hilarious “Coulda Been Records” auditions turned Druski into one of comedy’s fastest-rising stars, building a fanbase through raw improvisation, celebrity co-signs, and sold-out live shows. On Sunday night (June 28), that rise hit another milestone as the 31-year-old made history as the youngest host ever of the BET Awards, proving his internet-era hustle has fully crossed over into mainstream culture.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

For 25 years, the BET Awards have remained “Culture’s Biggest Night,” serving as one of the most important celebrations of Black excellence across music, film, sports, and entertainment. Since launching in 2001, the annual event has become more than just an awards show. It’s a cultural checkpoint where icons are honored, new stars are introduced, and unforgettable moments live on for years. From emotional speeches to surprise performances, the BET stage continues to reflect the heartbeat of Black culture in real time.

This year’s ceremony delivered plenty of headline moments, with Teyana Taylor emerging as one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home four awards including Icon of the Year, while Cardi B won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Kehlani grabbed Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. The show also featured standout performances from Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Rick Ross, Queen Latifah, and a powerful tribute to Lauryn Hill, setting the stage for Druski to deliver the kind of wild, unpredictable moments fans have come to expect.

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Check out some of Druski’s funniest moments below.