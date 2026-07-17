Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Source: General / General We are only halfway through 2026, but the entertainment world, sports community, and cultural landscape have already said goodbye to some major names. From Oscar-winning actors and legendary musicians to influential athletes, activists, and television icons, these figures left behind unforgettable careers and legacies that impacted generations of fans. RELATED: Notable Black Folks We Lost in 2026 RELATED: Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair Dies at 89 As we reflect on the lives and accomplishments of those we lost, we celebrate the moments they gave us, the stories they helped tell, and the influence they had on popular culture. Here are some of the notable figures who have passed away in 2026. CONTEST: Win a Flight for TWO to Vegas to See Chris Brown and Usher LIVE! Scroll below for a list of folks we’ve lost so far this year.

John Forté

Passed: January 12, 2026

John Forté was a Grammy-nominated rapper, producer, and songwriter best known for his work with the Fugees and his contributions to The Score, one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated albums. He also released solo projects and was respected as both an artist and behind-the-scenes creator.

Michael “5000” Watts

Passed: January 30, 2026

Houston Hip-Hop lost one of its influential architects with the passing of Michael “5000” Watts, the founder of Swishahouse. Watts helped create the chopped-and-screwed sound alongside DJ Screw and played a major role in bringing Houston rap culture to the world.



Rob Base

Passed: May 22, 2026

Rob Base was one half of the legendary duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, best known for the Hip-Hop classic “It Takes Two.” The song became one of rap’s most influential party anthems and helped introduce Hip-Hop to a wider mainstream audience.

Catherine O’Hara Passed: January 30, 2026 (Age 71)

The Emmy-winning actress became a beloved comedy icon through roles in SCTV, Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice, and as Kevin McCallister’s mother Kate in Home Alone. She was remembered for her sharp comedic timing and decades-long career in film and television.

Brad Arnold Passed: February 7, 2026 (Age 47)

Arnold was the lead singer and founding member of the rock band 3 Doors Down. He became known worldwide for hits including “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You,” helping define early 2000s rock radio.

James Van Der Beek Passed: February 11, 2026 (Age 48)

The actor rose to fame as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, becoming one of the defining faces of late 1990s teen television. He later appeared in projects including Pose and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

Robert Duvall Passed: February 15, 2026 (Age 95)

One of Hollywood’s most respected actors, Duvall built a legendary career with roles in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Tender Mercies. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for Tender Mercies and remained a major figure in film for nearly seven decades.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Passed: February 17, 2026 (Age 84)

The civil rights leader and minister was one of America’s most influential activists, working for racial equality, voting rights, and social justice for more than five decades. Jackson also ran historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.

Sparky D Passed: July 4, 2026 (Age 61)

MC Sparky D was one of Hip-Hop’s early female pioneers and became known as a key figure in the legendary Roxanne Wars of the 1980s. The Brooklyn rapper helped pave the way for women in Hip-Hop before later dedicating her life to gospel music and ministry.

Victor Willis Passed: June 30, 2026 (Age 74)

Victor Willis was the original lead singer of the Village People and co-writer of iconic songs including “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” and “In the Navy.” Though best known for his disco legacy, Willis’ influence crossed into R&B, pop, and global music culture. He died following a short but aggressive illness.

Dexter Wansel Passed: 2026 (Age 75)

Dexter Wansel was a legendary Philadelphia musician, producer, arranger, and composer whose work helped shape soul, funk, jazz-funk, and R&B. Known as the “Philly Spaceman,” he worked with artists including Teddy Pendergrass, The O’Jays, Patti LaBelle, and others, while his music was also heavily sampled by Hip-Hop artists.

Lord Sear Passed: 2026

Lord Sear was a respected Hip-Hop radio personality and underground culture figure best known for his work with The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show, one of the most influential platforms in Hip-Hop history. The show helped introduce audiences to emerging artists during the golden era of New York rap.

Eric Dane Passed: February 19, 2026 (Age 53)

Dane became widely known as Dr. Mark Sloan, “McSteamy,” on Grey’s Anatomy and later starred as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria. His career also included roles in films and television spanning more than two decades.

Robert Carradine Passed: February 23, 2026 (Age 71)

Part of the famous Carradine acting family, Robert Carradine was best known for starring as Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds. He also appeared in numerous films and television projects throughout his career.

Neil Sedaka Passed: February 28, 2026 (Age 87)

The legendary singer-songwriter helped shape early rock and pop music with classics including “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Calendar Girl.” His career as a performer and songwriter stretched across more than six decades.

Peabo Bryson Passed: June 2, 2026 (Age 75)

The Grammy-winning R&B singer was known for his smooth ballads and his iconic Disney recordings, including “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “Beauty and the Beast.” Bryson became one of the signature voices of romantic R&B and adult contemporary music.

Ted Turner Passed: 2026 (Age 87)

The media mogul founded CNN, changing the television landscape by creating the first 24-hour cable news network. Turner was also known for owning the Atlanta Braves and for his environmental philanthropy.

Bonnie Tyler Passed: 2026 (Age 75)

The Welsh singer became a global music star with her powerful, raspy voice and hits including “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” Her career made her one of the most recognizable voices in pop and rock music.

Chuck Norris Passed: 2026 (Age 86)

The martial arts champion and actor became a pop culture icon through action films and the television series Walker, Texas Ranger. He also became the subject of one of the internet’s most famous meme trends.

Sam Neill Passed: 2026 (Age 78)

The New Zealand actor became internationally famous as Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park. He built a celebrated career across film and television, including roles in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and Peaky Blinders.

Brenda Fricker Passed: July 17, 2026 (Age 81)

The Irish actress made history when she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for My Left Foot at the 1991 Oscars. A new generation of fans knew her as the “Pigeon Lady” in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and she also appeared in Angels in the Outfield. Fricker died in Dublin following a period of ill health.