Tyrese Asks for Prayer: “My Soul Is Tired”

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n a deeply vulnerable Instagram post that has resonated across social media, singer, actor, and Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is asking fans and supporters for something far more meaningful than material help: prayer, covering, love, positive energy, and genuine support.

The post, widely shared by accounts including The Neighborhood Talk, begins with a striking admission: “Perception versus reality is a very real thing.” Tyrese then issues a direct call: “Wherever you are in the world, and whatever God you serve, I’m asking you to stretch your hands toward this screen and pray for me.”

He describes feeling “on the brink”—overwhelmed, deeply stressed, and pushed to his limits by pressures hitting from every direction: mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and financially. Despite what he calls an “extremely high tolerance for pain” and a habit of smiling through hardship, Tyrese says he is now empty and depleted. “My soul is tired.”

A man known for pouring into others, Tyrese notes the painful irony of his current position. He has long been the one offering encouragement through others’ problems, marriages, financial crises, and trauma. “I’ve always tried to be there for everybody—but right now, I need somebody to be there for me.”

He emphasizes that he is not seeking money or material gifts. “I’m asking for prayer, covering, love, positive energy and genuine support. Please literally pray for me. What I’m carrying is heavy—very heavy—and I don’t believe I can continue carrying all of it alone.”

The post closes with humility and faith: “Pride and ego come before the fall, and only pride or ego would stop me from being honest enough to post this… Thank You, Jesus, in advance for everything You have already done—and everything You are about to do.”

Why This Matters

Tyrese’s willingness to share such raw honesty lands at a time when conversations around men’s mental health continue to grow. Public figures admitting they are struggling—especially those who have long projected strength—can help normalize seeking support. His message also includes a note of solidarity for anyone reading who may be silently carrying similar weight: the prayers in the comments, he hopes, will cover them too.

As of the latest shares, the original post and related coverage have drawn thousands of likes, comments, and shares, with many responding simply with “Amen” and words of encouragement.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, professional resources and support networks are available. Reaching out—whether through prayer, community, or clinical help—remains a powerful step.

Tyrese’s post is a reminder that even those who appear strong can feel depleted, and that asking for help is not weakness. It is honesty.