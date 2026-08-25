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Turkey Leg Hut Is Coming Back

If you’ve been craving one of Houston’s famous loaded turkey legs, you may be wondering where you can find Turkey Leg Hut these

Published on August 25, 2026
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Portrait Of Woman Eating Turkey Leg At Restaurant
Source: Jana Marchand / EyeEm / Getty

If you’ve been craving one of Houston’s famous loaded turkey legs, you may be wondering where you can find Turkey Leg Hut these days.

The original Turkey Leg Hut location at 4830 Almeda Road closed in 2024. However, the brand is making a comeback through pop-up events.

Starting September 6, 2026, Turkey Leg Hut is scheduled to pop up every Sunday during football season at Harold’s Chicken & Sports Bar on Washington Avenue in Houston. The pop-ups will feature the brand’s famous loaded turkey legs.

Turkey Leg Hut became famous for its huge smoked turkey legs, including stuffed versions loaded with dirty rice, crawfish mac and cheese and shrimp.

So, if you’ve been asking, “Where can I get that Turkey Leg Hut turkey leg?” — keep an eye out for the Sunday pop-ups starting September 6.

Would you be willing to stand in line for a Turkey Leg Hut turkey leg? Let us know!

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