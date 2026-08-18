Show Us Your Camo Fit to Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets

Source: Radio ONE Houston / 979TheBox

97.9 The Box is searching for the best No Limit camo fit in the city, and one lucky winner is walking away with a major prize. From August 17 through August 31, show us how you rock your camo for a chance to win $1,000 cash plus four suite tickets to one of the biggest Hip-Hop shows hitting Houston this year.

Entering is easy. Upload a photo of yourself wearing your best camo fit right here on TheBoxHouston.com. You can also enter through Instagram by posting your photo, tagging @979TheBox and using the hashtag #979Camo. If you enter through Instagram, your profile must be public so we can see your submission.

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