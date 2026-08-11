Listen Live
Close
H-Town

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11

Published on August 11, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour
Source: General / BMN Entertainment

Two of the most influential dynasties in Southern Hip-Hop are joining forces for a massive night in Houston. The Cash Money & No Limit Tour is headed to Toyota Center on Friday, September 11, bringing together some of New Orleans’ biggest names for a celebration of the music that helped shape an era.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Leading the Cash Money side is Birdman, the co-founder of the legendary label that helped introduce a generation of fans to the unmistakable New Orleans sound. He’ll be joined by Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and B.G., giving Houston fans a chance to hear classics from one of the most important periods in Cash Money history.

Representing No Limit is Master P, the mogul who turned No Limit Records into one of Hip-Hop’s most successful independent empires. The No Limit lineup includes Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Fiend, Mercedes, Choppa and Mr. Serv-On, bringing plenty of fan favorites from the label’s legendary late-’90s and early-2000s run.

The night will also feature Lil Boosie as a special guest, adding another Louisiana heavyweight to an already stacked lineup. With Cash Money and No Limit sharing the same stage, Houston fans can expect a night packed with Southern Hip-Hop classics, nostalgia and records that have remained staples in the culture for decades.

The Cash Money & No Limit Tour hits Toyota Center in Houston on Friday, September 11. Tickets are available through Toyota Center.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Sends More Shots At JAŸ-Z And Roc Nation

Hip-Hop Wired
President Obama Makes Statement In The Briefing Room Of White House

Barack Obama & Larry David Hilariously Recreate The Tan Suit "Scandal" Of 2014

Hip-Hop Wired
Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival

A$AP Rocky Seemingly Confirms Tyler, The Creator's Sexual Identity To Jason Lee

Hip-Hop Wired
WWE SummerSlam

Drake’s “I Hate Boats” Comment Has Fans Questioning Lil Yachty Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-WARNER-NETFLIX-FILM
23 Items
Obituaries  |  J. Bachelor

Remembering the Legends We Lost So Far in 2026

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close