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Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Houston Whataburger fans have a reason to celebrate! The Texas burger favorite is kicking off its 76th birthday

Published on August 5, 2026
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Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Source: n/a / Whataburger

Houston Whataburger fans have a reason to celebrate! The Texas burger favorite is kicking off its 76th birthday celebration with special deals starting today, giving customers the chance to enjoy some of their favorite menu items at discounted prices.

The celebration includes limited-time offers available through the Whataburger app for Rewards members.

Today’s deal features a Taquito with Cheese for only 76 cents from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Customers must use the Whataburger app to claim the offer.

More deals are coming throughout the month, including:

  • August 8: Buy One, Get One Free Whataburger from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • August 12: 76-cent 16-ounce Whatafresher from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • August 19: 76-cent Big Ranch Wrap from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • August 26: 76-cent Signature Chicken Sandwich from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration marks 76 years since Whataburger opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950. Over the decades, the orange-and-white burger chain has become a Texas tradition, with generations of fans across Houston and beyond.

Whether you’re grabbing breakfast, lunch, or a late-night meal, Whataburger’s birthday deals give customers a chance to enjoy some favorites while saving money.

Houston, are you taking advantage of the Whataburger deals?

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