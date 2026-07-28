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July 29 is National Wing Day, Here Are The 25 Best Deals in Houston

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with wing deals and freebies today. See the restaurants offering discounts and special offers.

Published on July 28, 2026
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  • Restaurants are offering free wings, BOGO deals, and discounted wing platters for National Chicken Wing Day.
  • Popular chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, and Whataburger are participating with exclusive promotions.
  • Customers can enjoy a variety of wing flavors, from classic Buffalo to bold new tastes, at these limited-time deals.
Fried buffalo chicken wings with french fries
Source: Sadik Demiroz / Getty

Chicken wings are more than just a game-day favorite—they’ve become a go-to comfort food for millions of Americans.

RELATED: We Ranked The Most Popular Wing Flavors & Found 15 Easy Recipes

That’s why National Chicken Wing Day, being celebrated on July 29, is one of the tastiest food holidays on the calendar. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with free wings, buy-one-get-one offers, discounted meals, and other limited-time promotions.

CONTEST: Win J. Cole Tickets Plus $250 Cash for Gas!

Whether you’re craving classic Buffalo, sweet barbecue, or bold new flavors, here’s a look at the best National Chicken Wing Day restaurant deals you won’t want to miss.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Use promo code FREEWINGS for 6 free wings with $15 min. purchase.

Wingstop

Everyone gets 5 free wings with a $10 purchase & a chance to win a full year of tickets from Ticketmaster.

Whataburger

Rewards members can get BOGO FREE 9- piece whatawings. Offer valid online or in app.

Dave & Buster’s

3 NEW wing flavors (announcing soon 😉)
50¢ boneless wings
$1 bone-in wings

10 wings per order. No mixing wing types within an order. Fries sold separately.

Hooters

 10 wings for $7.29 at participating locations

Pluckers Wing Bar

 $1 Wings + $2.50 Select Pints + 90s Trivia. Dine-in only, while supplies last

Bonchon Chicken

5 wings for $5. Dine in avalible

Popeyes

BOGO FREE Wings for Rewards members

ZAXBYS

 10 Wings for $10

Pizza Hut

BOGO FREE wings. Use the code BOGOWINGS

TGI Friday

Wingbites starting at $8.99

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

 99¢ wings all day long. Offer available for dine-in only. minimum of 6 wings per order.

bb.q Chicken

Use code WING26 for 20% off your bb.q Chicken online & app orders only, up to $10

Buffalo’s Cafe

 All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99.  All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99.

Golden Chick

Buy any Tender combo, and enjoy 50% off another Tender combo. Golden Chick Rewards exclusive.

Round Table Pizza

July 29 – Aug. 1, you can get 12 boneless or bone-in wings for $9.99 with code RTP117

Wing It On

 75-cent wings or boneless bites, available in increments of 6, 12 or 18 pieces.

Twin Peaks

Buy any 6 and get 6 free

Atomic Wings

$1 wings with a minimum of 10 wings per customer at participating locations while supplies last!

Outback Steakhouse

At participating Outback Steakhouse locations, customers can get 60 wings for $60 while ordering Curbside Take-Away or Outback Delivery.

Wing Shack

Buy 10 or more
wings, get 10 wings free on July 29 with code KMV5.

7-Eleven

Pedestrians walk past the Japanese-owned American...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Get 10 wings delivered for $8 with the app. This offer is valid until Aug. 25.

WINGBAY

Enjoy five free classic or boneless wings with any app or online order using the coupon code FREEWINGS.

BIG CITY WINGS

Seoulside Wings

NATIVE GRILL & WINGS

Bone-in wings for 49 cents with the purchase of a drink, valid for dine-in, takeout, app and web orders.

July 29 is National Wing Day, Here Are The 25 Best Deals in Houston was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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