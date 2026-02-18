Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Win Tickets to See J. Cole LIVE in Houston Sept 16. at Toyota Center

Published on February 17, 2026

J Cole
Source: J Cole / Toyota Center

Houston, get ready. J. Cole is bringing The Fall Off Tour to the Toyota Center on September 16, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated hip hop shows of the year. Known for his lyrical depth, storytelling, and powerful stage presence, Cole has built a reputation for turning every arena into an intimate experience. From chart topping anthems to introspective fan favorites, this tour promises a night that will have Houston rapping every word right along with him.

And the best part? 97.9 The Box is giving YOU the chance to be in the building. We are hooking up listeners with tickets to see J. Cole live when he takes over the Toyota Center this fall. Stay locked in to 97.9 The Box on air and online for your shot to win, because when The Fall Off Tour hits H Town, you do not want to miss it.

