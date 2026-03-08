Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

One grand prize winner will get the chance to open for Mike Epps during the We Them Ones Comedy Tour on Saturday, May 9 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The funniest submissions will earn a spot at our HOU Got Jokes?! Comedy Night happening Wednesday, April 1 at the Houston Improv . This live showcase will feature some of the top up and coming comedians competing for the ultimate prize.

Think you’ve got what it takes to make Houston laugh? 97.9 The Box is giving one aspiring comedian the opportunity of a lifetime with the HOU Got Next? Stand Up Comedy Contest . If you think you can bring the laughs, upload a one minute video of your best stand up comedy routine along with an approved press photo for a chance to be selected.

SPECIFIC RULES FOR

HOU GOT JOKES?! COMEDY CONTEST 2026

In addition to the General Rules posted on the Station website, following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: KBXX-FM: owned and operated by Radio One of Texas II, LLC (“Company”) d/b/a Radio One Houston Promotion: HOU Got Jokes?! Comedy Contest 2026 Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Monday, March 9, 2026, and ends on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Eligibility: Each Participant must be eighteen (18) or older, and a legal resident of the United States, residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area. Participants may not have won a prize in another promotion of any kind in the thirty (30) days before the beginning of the Promotion Period from any radio stations owned or operated by Radio One of Texas II, LLC to be eligible to participate in this Promotion. Entry Period: The Station shall accept Entries from Monday, March 9, 2026, until 11:59PM CT on Friday, March 20, 2026. All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59PM CT on Friday, March 20, 2026, or they shall be void. Number of Entries: Participants may only submit only one (1) Entry for this Promotion. Entry Method: There is one (1) Entry Method: eligible Participants may only register for this Promotion via the Station’s website at www.theboxhouston.com (the “Website”) Entry Information: During the Entry Period, eligible Participants should navigate to the Website and follow the on-screen instructions for online registration. Participants will also be required to upload the following for their Entry to be considered complete: A photo (the “Photo”) of themselves; andA video OR video link of themselves doing a stand-up comedy act (the “Recorded Performance”). Both the Photo and Recorded Performance must meet the “Entry Requirements” noted below as determined by the Station in its sole discretion to be eligible for this Promotion. Selection of the Finalists: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, the Station will judge all eligible Entries received electronically, based on the following criteria: originality, stage presence, and clarity (the “Judging Criteria”). On Monday, March 23, 2026, the Station, in its sole discretion, shall select between five (5) to seven (7) Entries that best meet the above Judging Criteria. The Participants who submitted the selected Entries will be deemed as the Finalists. The Station shall contact each of the Finalists via EMAIL between Monday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and they must respond to the Station’s initial communication within twenty-four (24) hours to receive the Finalist Prize as described below. NOTE: The Station reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of Finalists selected based on the number and/or the quality of Entries received. Finalist Prize Approximate Retail Value (ARV): Each of the Finalists will be awarded with the opportunity to perform a comedy routine, between three (3) and five (5) minutes in length, at the HOU Got Jokes Comedy Showcase (the “Comedy Showcase”), which shall be held at The Houston Improv, located at 7620 Katy Freeway #45, Houston, TX 77024, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, beginning at 7:00PM CT (ARV $0) NOTE: The Station, in its sole discretion, shall determine the order and time which the Finalists will perform. Selection of the Winner: After all the Finalists have performed at the Comedy Showcase, the Station, in its sole discretion, shall judge all the performers based on the same Judging Criteria used to select the Finalists. The one (1) Finalist who best meets the Judging Criteria shall be selected as the Winner and awarded the Grand Prize as described below. Grand Prize Approximate Retail Value (ARV): This Promotion has one (1) Grand Prize package, which has a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of One Thousand Dollars, and contains the following elements: The opportunity to serve as the opening stand-up act for the We Them One’s Comedy Tour (the “Event”), which shall be held at the Toyota Center (the “Venue”), located at 1510 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77002, on Friday, May 9, 2026, beginning at 8:00PM CT (ARV $0); andFour (4) tickets and four (4) backstage passes to the Event (ARV $1,000) NOTE: The exact time of the Winner’s performance at the Event will be determined by the Station in its sole discretion. Total ARV $1,000 Prize Provider: BMN Entertainment, LLC 2648 E. Workman Ave, Suite 3001-281 West Covina, CA 91791 The Finalists and the Winner agree to look solely to the applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection with the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of the Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Photo :

May not contain logos of any kind on any item of clothing or in the background;

May not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark, and right of publicity or privacy;

May not contain obscene gestures;

May not contain any nudity; and,

Must be appropriate for all audiences and “family friendly”, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

Recorded Performance :

Should not be longer than one (1) minute in length;

Audio or video clips must be submitted in MP3 or MP4 format;

Links should be to a YouTube video, and should begin at the Participant’s desired timestamp;

May not contain logos of any kind on any item of clothing or in the background;

May not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate.

May not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content or references.

May not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy;

May not contain derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others; and,

Must be appropriate for all audiences and “family friendly”, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Participants understand and agree that the Photos and Recorded Performances submitted with their Entries are considered to be User Generated Content (“UGC”) as that term is described in the General Rules. Participants understand that their Photos and Recorded Performances may be posted on the Stations’ Website. By submitting an Entry in this Promotion, Participants grant permission to the Station to use their Photos and Recorded Performances, including but not limited to, the Participant’s name, voice, or likeness as embedded in the Photo and the Recorded Performance in any media now known or hereafter devised related to the administration, advertising, or broadcasting of this Promotions, future promotions, or the Station.

Participants also hereby represent and warrant that they are either: (i) the sole owner of all Photos and Recorded Performances uploaded and/or submitted for this Promotion, or (ii) that they have express permission from all necessary third parties to and/or use, submit and/or upload the Photos and Recorded Performances. Participants shall indemnify and hold harmless the Station, the Company, and each of their employees, subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, immediate family members, and members of their households (whether related or not), from any and all claims and damages, including but not limited to copyright infringement claims, and intellectual property damages; losses; and expenses, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees, that may arise from any Participant’s unauthorized use and/or submission of the Photo and/or Recorded Performance, or violation of these Official Rules.

If requested by the Station, the Finalists must be willing to have their comedy routines approved by the Station prior to their performances at the Comedy Showcase. All Finalists must be willing and able to physically attend the Comedy Showcase on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. If a Finalist is either unable or unwilling to attend the Comedy Showcase on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, then he/she acknowledges that his/her Entry may be forfeited, and it will be at the sole discretion of the Station to determine if another participant is selected as a Finalist.

If requested by the Station, the Winner must be willing to have his/her opening stand-up act approved by the Station prior to his/her performance at the Event. The Winner must also be available to physically attend the Event on Friday, May 9, 2026. In the event the Winner is either unable or unwilling to physically attend the Event on Friday, May 9, 2026, then he/she accepts and acknowledges that his/her Entry will be forfeited, and it will be at the sole discretion of the Station to determine if another Participant is to be selected as the Winner if time permits.

Unless otherwise stated herein, transportation to and from the Venue for the Event, and any other incidental expenses related to participating in the Promotion, are the sole responsibility of the Winner. No substitute prizes will be given if any Winners are not available at the locations, dates, and times noted in the Official Rules for Prize redemption.