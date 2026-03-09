Listen Live
Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

Win Tickets To See B2K, Bow Wow & More at BOYS 4 LIFE Tour

Published on March 8, 2026

Boys 4 Life
Source: Boys 4 Life / General

Headlined by B2K and Bow Wow, the tour celebrates the music that defined an era. Fans can expect a night full of throwback hits and unforgettable performances from artists who helped shape the sound of the 2000s.

The Houston stop will also feature performances from Amerie, Yung Joc, B5, Crime Mob, and Franchise Boyz, with Pretty Ricky appearing as a special guest. From smooth R&B classics to high energy club anthems, the lineup is packed with songs that still get crowds moving today.

