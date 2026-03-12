Judge Lina Hidalgo Confrontation at Houston Rodeo

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

An unexpected moment at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is getting people across Houston talking after Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County Judge, said she was handled roughly by security during a concert at NRG Stadium.

According to Hidalgo, the situation happened while she and several people with her attempted to move down to the dirt floor area near the stage during a rodeo concert. That section—often called the chute seats—is reserved for guests who have special access tickets.

Hidalgo says security guards approached her and the situation quickly escalated. She later claimed that multiple security staff members were yelling at her and physically pushed her while escorting her away from the area. Hidalgo also said she was threatened with arrest before eventually leaving the section.

Officials with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo say the situation did not happen that way. Rodeo representatives say security was simply doing its job by enforcing ticket rules and directing Hidalgo and her group back to their assigned seats. They say there was no physical altercation, only standard security procedures.

The incident reportedly happened during the rodeo concert featuring country singer Megan Moroney, one of the performers scheduled during this year’s rodeo lineup at NRG Stadium.

The moment has sparked debate online, with many Houstonians weighing in on whether public officials should receive special access at events like the rodeo or be treated like any other guest attending the show.

As of now, both sides are standing by their accounts of what happened. Some have suggested that stadium security footage could eventually clarify exactly how the situation unfolded.

